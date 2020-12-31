As we’ve turned the calendar to 2021 it is time for optimism and after 2020 more than ever we could use healthy dose of good vibes.
Many of 2020’s headlines written a year ago had familiar themes until the nation and world came to grip with COVID-19 and a global pandemic and its impact on the marketplace. And it was a tough one.
Still, ingenuity and dedication provided hope. A mid-year headline that “Vaccines are in the development pipeline” wound up being accurate and beat many early predictions that it might be 2021 before they were actually delivered.
Veterinarians understand how medication and vaccines can quickly enter into the marketplace to help farmers and ranchers.
This year we’ll see change with a new president—Joe Biden—and Congress seated although it will not be known who controls the Senate until after Jan. 5.
With that let’s take a look at the headlines that at least this dreamer is thinking about:
• Continued upswing of commodity prices has lifted producer confidence.
• Ag secretary notes the need for Congress, Department of Justice to look at market concentration in all segments.
• Consumers continue to relish the taste of farm-raised beef, pork and lamb.
• Pandemic’s mark also opened new opportunities for home-baked goods.
• Plentiful, timely moisture pushes High Plains region out of the drought.
• Return of public to county fairs generates record attendance.
• State fairs find appreciative visitors with normalcy after one-year hiatus.
• With shot in the arm, vaccines allow rural schools to return to regular schedules.
• HPJ’s U events return to in-person events.
• Rescheduled commodity and livestock conventions come off without a hitch.
• President, Congress find ways to build consensus
• New ag committee chairs continue to show bipartisan spirit that Pat Roberts championed.
• Groundwork for next farm bill, including crop insurance, in place.
• Innovation from college students continues grows by leaps and bounds.
• Employment rate and economy returns to pre-pandemic levels.
• National Bio and Agro-Defense Facility on cusp of opening and will benefit animal research.
• Large independent meat processor enters beef, pork sectors.
• China continues to buy U.S. ag products.
• Additional trade opportunities secured in latest accord.
• COVID-19 vaccines distributed to help underdeveloped countries and means promise for economic growth.
• Kansas City Royals win World Series (a writer can always dream).
Headline writers enjoy a good story and a well-written headline is the icing on the cake. We encourage readers to think of headlines that bring them joy in their personal life and are the result of investing their time into interests that bring them joy and happiness. Life will always be filled with many ups and downs but having a positive outlook will do wonders for one’s demeanor.
We hope with 2021 will bring hope and optimism and whatever headlines you pen will bring a smile.
Dave Bergmeier can be reached at 620-227-1822 or debergmeier@hpj.com.
