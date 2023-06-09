Livestock owners need to be aware of major changes coming to their use of antibiotics

The new FDA rule to be enforced on June 11 is a continuation of the Veterinary Feed Directive regarding use of antibiotics for livestock. (Photo by Oklahoma State University Agriculture.)

Known as Guidance for Industry #263, Food and Drug Administration now requires some antimicrobial medications for food-producing and companion animals to have veterinarian prescriptions.

In June 2021, the FDA announced a two-year implementation period and soon producers will see a new prescription label and all new effected products entering distribution channels will be labeled as prescription products.

