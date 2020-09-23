For Mark Gardiner, there are genetic improvements taking place in the beef industry he never thought possible.
“On one hand, gestation is 282 or 283 days, sometimes we think the turnover is slow,” Gardiner said. “We're just barely getting started and it's going to get better and better and that's exciting to me.”
Gardiner spoke Sept. 11 at the virtual Cattle U and Trade Show hosted by High Plains Journal. His presentation on genomic applications for beef producers aimed to give beef producers—both commercial and registered herds—an insight as to what genomics mean and how they can use it to their benefit.
Simply put, the reality of genomics is it allows beef producers to know which cattle are the better ones, and subsequently the ones they want producing.
“It's very predictive for the traits. Everything from calving ease to carcass data,” Gardiner said.
In the Gardiner Angus Ranch’s own breeding program, they’ve been selling bulls since 1964 and have been doing embryo transfer since 1987. And when it comes time to select bulls, Gardiner believes having the data to back up the visual appearance of the animals helps buyers make the best decision.
“When you're making selections or when our customers are making selections to know which bulls are going to be better for calving ease or for maternal traits or for carcass traits it helps your batting average for all traits,” he said. “In my line of work to know which donors we should select and which cows, we should multiply and which sires we should use sooner, it really just ups your odds.”
For example, he might have 10 full brothers who all perform and look similar.
“But which one is the one that you want to validate and use?” Gardiner said. “That's what genomics does so well.”
For commercial customers using genomics it might allow them in certain situations— drought, for example—where there’s only enough resources to go around.
“So I think the physical things aside. Remove the obvious problems,” he said.
If there are 100 potential replacement heifers and the producer can only keep 20 because of limited feed, who gets to stay on the ranch?
“Which ones do I want to keep?” Gardiner said. “They may all look the exact same for those traits and just for that predictive nature of it and when we think about beef cattle industry, there's still a little bit, maybe, skepticism about it.”
The beef industry has trailed the dairy industry when it comes to genetic improvement.
“The dairy industry has been doing this longer than us,” he said. “It works for them and it works for us. I think the bottom line is it just allows us to be more precise in our selection and have a greater chance of profitability.”
When it comes to genomics, Gardiner believes in how well it works. Not only for his operation, but for other herds out there.
“Often times commercial producers think that it's not for them, but it is for them to be able to apply this in their own herd whether it's from the bull side,” he said. “But you can apply it and you can use genomics on your herd commercially now.”
Gardiner has customers who have sold their heifers for more than they can sell their male calves just because of the “predictiveness and the superiority of those cattle.”
“It works,” he said. “It will work for the commercial industry.”
Technology needs to be utilized in all parts of the beef industry and beyond.
“Technology is how we go forward in agriculture and this is a technology that allows us a greater chance in the beef industry to be profitable,” he said.
