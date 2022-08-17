stelprdb1043361.jpg

NRCS photo.

An insurance management program may help hay and forage growers protect their bottom line in light of drought conditions that persist in the High Plains.

Forage insurance James Mitchell.jpg

James Mitchell

James Mitchell, an assistant professor and Extension economist at the University of Arkansas Department of Agricultural Economics and Agribusiness, spoke about the Risk Management Agency program during a recent National Cattlemen’s Beef Association webinar, “Pasture, Rangeland, Forage Program: A Tool for Your Toolbox.” The RMA is overseen by the U.S. Department of Agriculture. RMA programs are associated with crops, but in recent years Congress has allowed the agency to expand into other farm production sectors to help with risk management. Mitchell has studied the pasture and rangeland segment to help inform farmers and ranchers as they consider if a pasture, rangeland and forage policy is a fit for their operation.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.