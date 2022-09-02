The old axiom “good fences make good neighbors” sounds good but an ag law expert reminds farmers and ranchers that it is only a saying without a purpose. Having a binding agreement can ease angst.

IMG_2372.JPG

Fence law can be complicated but is not a topic for landowners to avoid. A common-sense agreement can help livestock producers and their neighbors to have confidence they have a good working relationship, according to Washburn University School of Law Professor Roger McEowen. (Journal photo by Kylene Scott.)

Roger McEowen, professor of agricultural law and taxation, Washburn University School of Law, Topeka, Kansas, says that fence law is difficult at times because different states have their own case precedents, so it is one reason he tries to help educate farmers and ranchers and encourage them to get agreements in writing. He says states throughout the West have different provisions, which is why finding an attorney well versed in agricultural law is critical.

IMG_1473-1.jpg

(Journal photo by Kylene Scott.)

