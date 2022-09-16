DaveBergmeier.jpg

“Protecting Agriculture’s Future” is an appropriate theme for 2022 National Farm Safety and Health Week, as noted by the AgriSafe Network.

The network recognized the importance of safety in light of the dangers found on farms and ranches. According to the National Institute for Occupational Safety and Health, about 100 agricultural workers suffer a lost work-time injury every day. In 2019, the industry had a fatality rate of 19.4 deaths per 100,000 workers.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.