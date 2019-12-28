Advocates for increased corn consumption with the help of the renewable fuel standard were disappointed by a recent Environmental Protection Agency rule that they believe undermines the intent of President Donald Trump’s wishes in October.
EPA Administrator Andrew Wheeler signed the final rule on Dec. 19. Advocates for renewable fuels say the Renewable Volume Obligations for 2020 and biomass-based diesel volume for 2021 fall short of producing certainty for the industry.
Iowa Secretary of Agriculture Mike Naig issued the following statement in response to the EPA’s final rule on the Renewable Volume Obligations for 2020 and biomass-based diesel volume for 2021.
“I’m disappointed the EPA chose to ignore the concerns voiced by renewable fuels producers, farmers and consumers,” said Iowa Secretary of Agriculture Mike Naig. “The flawed formula used to account for waived gallons creates unnecessary uncertainty in our markets, detrimental to so many across rural America.
“We must continue to work together to hold the EPA accountable for ensuring the 15 billion gallons mandated by the Renewable Fuels Standard are met. We must also continue to invest in infrastructure that builds demand and increases the availability of higher blends of biodiesel and ethanol across the state of Iowa.”
The Iowa Department of Agriculture and Land Stewardship administers the Iowa Renewable Fuel Infrastructure program, which offers cost-share grants to help fuel retailers install infrastructure to increase the availability of ethanol and biodiesel. Naig has requested $3 million in the fiscal year 2021 to continue supporting the program. To date, the program has distributed or obligated over $33 million with $200 million added in private economic activity. This translates to every dollar invested in Renewable Fuel Infrastructure funding, nearly six dollars of private investment has resulted.
The finalized rule incorporates the Wheeler plan that merely estimates future small refinery waivers based on the Department of Energy’s recommendations, according to Iowa Corn Growers Association. ICGA supports a simple, mathematical solution by averaging the past three years of actual waivers granted, then adding those gallons back into the RFS. ICGA’s supported resolution would have created market certainty, so as not to rely on the EPA or DOE Administrators for their annual decisions.
“Apparently President Trump doesn’t care about his promise to Iowa’s farmers. He had the opportunity to tell his EPA to stick to the deal that was made on Oct. 4,” said ICGA President Jim Greif. “I can say for certain that ICGA pushed for a positive outcome, and we didn’t go down without a fight.”
“The Environmental Protection Agency seems to be more concerned with politics than cleaner-burning, healthy air with renewable fuels. It was as simple as following the original Oct. 4 agreement with our elected officials and here we are with empty promises and no market certainty,” said Kelly Nieuwenhuis, ICGA member from Primghar and Chair of the Iowa Corn Industrial Usage and U.S. Production committee.
During the comment period for the supplemental rule, ICGA sent out two calls to action with one directed at the EPA and the other at the President. Altogether the calls to action gathered over 1,000 farmer comments. Additionally, ICGA held a press conference along with other biofuels groups, worked with our entire delegation of public leaders, as well as attended roundtables, townhall meetings and EPA’s public hearing in Ypsilanti, Michigan. The final push was a meeting by ICGA with the director of the U.S. National Economic Council, Larry Kudlow, at the White House earlier this week.
