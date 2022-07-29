DaveBergmeier.jpg

A mean heat streak has added uncertainty and higher stress levels for farm and ranch families caught in a drought.

The 2022 summer—in some regions—is being compared to 1980, which set the dubious standard for wilting crops, ravaging pastures, and dried-up ponds. With fast rising interest rates, it doubled down on the farm crisis that dominated the decade.

