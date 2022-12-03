For many High Plains farmers 2022 will be remembered as one of the most difficult years for growing corn, sorghum and soybeans.

DJI_0044.JPG

Photo by Ben Rumbaugh.

Holly Thrasher, a DEKALB Asgrow technical agronomist based in Stafford, Kansas, works with growers in the central Plains and said the lack of timely moisture and above normal heat in the summer and fall sliced dryland yields for corn, sorghum and soybeans. Some farmers chose to bale the crops for forage to feed cattle.

Crop Challenges.jpg

Holly Thrasher

