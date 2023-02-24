Carl Scholting.jpg

As a dryland corn growers head into the spring planting season, they should look at all of their options. Those who have dealt with severe drought conditions this past year should be especially open minded.

Carl Scholting, seed product manager with CROPLAN, a division of Land O Lakes’ Winfield United, said looking for drought-tolerant traits is a good start. Commonly known as DroughtGard, when that bio-tech trait is paired with the right genetic lines it can help with stress tolerance.

