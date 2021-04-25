United Hog Systems LLC has with drawn an application with the Missouri Department of Natural Resources for a Class 1B concentrated animal feeding operation in Livingston County.
The request, filed on April 7, to withdraw the application simply stated the following: “United Hog Systems LLC has decided not to construct the Z8 Sow Farm at the Livingston County location and thus would like to withdraw the permit application.”
The original request was for up to about 10,000 head.
Brian M. Quinn, division information officer with the Division of Environmental Quality for the Missouri Department of Natural Resources, said in an email the application was originally filed Sept. 11, 2020, but the permit decision was being held pending the outcome of the litigation associated with the CAFO design rulemaking and its impact on the permit application review for this CAFO.
“We have not received any additional submittals or notification of an intent to file a new CAFO permit application for this facility, but our laws and regulations do not prohibit an owner or operator from re-applying after withdrawal of a permit application,” Quinn said.
Since Livingston County farmers, landowners and rural citizens became aware of the intentions of United Hog Systems, they have been fighting to protect their farms, land, property rights and water and air from the “well documented negative impacts of corporate factory farms,” according to a news release from the Missouri Rural Crisis Center. This proposed operation was also a threat to the Poosey Conservation Area, a tourist attraction and highly visited conservation area in Livingston County, which was 2 miles from the proposed CAFO, the release stated.
“While we do not know the exact reasons why they withdrew their application, we remain vigilant about the importance of local control, plus wary that another CAFO does not take its place,” said Doug Doughty, a local farmer and supporter of Poosey Neighbors United. “But, for now, our community is relieved that this CAFO has decided to withdraw their application and not locate in Livingston County.”
Dave Bergmeier can be reached at 620-227-1822 or dbergmeier@hpj.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.