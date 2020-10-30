Heading to work and finding more than a dusting of snow combined with a temperature that did not get above 30 degrees on Oct. 26 in Dodge City, Kansas, made it feel more like mid-January and provided a harsh reminder about weather extremes.
Perhaps Mother Nature gets testy when she thinks about the High Plains region. Several months of dry weather and the only snippet of news came farther West where record heat and wind spawned wildfires that made even the toughest in the Estes Park, Colorado, area flee as if they were trying to get ahead of a hurricane.
This year will be one of that won’t be easy to digest for reasons well known to our readers throughout the High Plains Journal coverage area.
In 2013 a devastating blizzard in early October brought large livestock losses to South Dakota so the recent snow and cold event is not a first. Kansans have seen snow in September and a hard freeze delayed planting until Thanksgiving. Even a year ago countless stories were told of corn farmers and sorghum producers finishing up harvest as Christmas neared.
Early snow in the fall does not necessarily translate into a cold and wet winter. When crickets seem to move slow or mice less jumpy might be signs but, of course, none of us really know. The sage weather observer says it all works out in a 30-year average.
As the season unwinds it does provide an appreciation of the stewardship livestock producers have as they watch out for their herds even in the inclement weather that dishes out the worst when we least suspect. All of us need to remember that farmers and ranchers of beef, swine or dairy not only are tending to their animals, they also have to be watching out for the consumer who is eager to purchase their products.
The early start also reminds us about the need for preparation that includes making sure all vehicles are in working order. Cold weather can produce low tires, belts that can slip and windshield wipers that have gone unchecked because of a drought.
Rural residents also need to watch for their neighbors who may not be able to drive at night or at all, and still need groceries, prescriptions filled and fulfill medical appointments.
In this COVID-19 era as we continue the race for a vaccine, we also continue to have plans to care for those must vulnerable. Mother Nature has little say on this virus but much like the weather we can put ourselves in a safe and better position to help a family member or neighbor.
Living in the HPJ region offers an opportunity to help others and as Midwesterners often say, “You can pay me back by helping someone down the road.”
Mother Nature has a way of reminding us that there are many things we cannot control but we can control how we help others.
Dave Bergmeier can be reached at 620-227-1822 or dbergmeier@hpj.com.
