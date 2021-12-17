Christmas is a time of celebration for the believers of Jesus Christ. Christians believe no amount of wealth can mean as much as the enriching relationship one has with Jesus.
In the heartland even people who consider themselves as spiritual rather than religious recognize Christ as an important figure in the history of the world and an influence in their lives.
Christmas will soon be upon us. Before the pandemic, it meant large droves of people going to church services for a Christmas Eve candlelight service—a truly beautiful event. Others will have children act out the Christmas story to tell the story of Joseph, the virgin Mary, Jesus Christ and the wisemen. Those of us who have an appreciation of our agricultural roots believe it is important the Christ child was placed in a manger in a stable. Historically in the 19th and early 20th century livestock barns were made to protect cattle, horses and other farm animals that represented security that a farmer, no matter what the challenge was, could have confidence heading into the next year.
Hopefully the attendance will climb as people feel more confident returning to larger gatherings.
Years ago when I worked at a daily newspaper I often thought about writing a story on people who have to work that day—from the convenience store clerks to the firefighters and police officers. Farmers and ranchers also work that day as they head out to check on livestock. Sometimes they fix a fence or change the oil in a pickup or tractor.
However, I never did one of those stories. It just did not seem right for me to work on Christmas Day and it did not seem right to bother those who toil that day.
An inner beauty of Christmas is the respect people have for the holiday. Even in the darkest of times, Dec. 24 and 25 are typically two of the most peaceful days on Earth. It is as if God grants a “ceasefire” to all of us. Now more than ever we need that ceasefire because our words when incorrectly spoken only cause hurt and angst. Those words, actions and gestures are a reminder that we need to return to the renewable gift of the story of Christ. Later this spring we will hear about his death and his resurrection, which will provide great comfort to us.
Christmas is a time of magic when anything and everything is a possibility and gives us hope and optimism that may be lacking in our society. No one story tells this better than what is found in scripture.
My Christmas and New Year’s wish to all my family, friends and readers is simple: May all your dreams come true in 2022.
Dave Bergmeier can be reached at 620-227-1822 or dbergmeier@hpj.com.
