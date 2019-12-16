In recent weeks High Plains Journal has devoted significant coverage to economic development issues and opportunities.
Web Editor Shauna Rumbaugh penned a Nov. 25 cover story, “Brain Gain: Returning to rural roots with experience and education,” as she told the story of Graham County, Kansas, sisters Sara Albrecht and Jennifer Windholz, who have used their entrepreneurial skills to develop a successful business. Rumbaugh followed that up in the Dec. 2 edition in which she covered a Kansas conference on innovation and entrepreneurship that highlighted opportunities and challenges in the High Plains region.
In this edition, contributing writer David Murray has a story about the Federal Communications Commission announcing funds will be distributed to help a fifth generation wireless network, commonly known as 5G. FCC Chairman Ajit Pai said $9 billion will be distributed to wireless carriers over a 10-year period and the monies would benefit rural America. The fund will also set aside $1 billion for the development of precision agriculture applications. The FCC officials have called it a “big win for the nation’s farmers and ranchers.”
The FCC also announced four working groups have been formed to emphasize agricultural issues to boost productivity and efficiency of the nation’s farms and ranches through broadband-based technologies. The chairs and vice chairs are well known in their industries and hopefully offer both agriculture and business perspectives necessary for the effort to succeed.
It is easy to be critical of decisions made many miles away at the nation’s Capitol, but this initiative does hold promise. The Journal has noted over the years the problems farmers and ranchers have had in getting the FCC to recognize that coverage maps were woefully deficient in painting a true picture of the inequities rural America faced in trying to ramp up and be a part of an interconnected global marketplace.
Much is at stake in rural America when it comes to communications. Today’s farmers and ranchers require a communications network that is on par with their urban cousins. It goes beyond that, as rural communities must succeed, too.
As Rumbaugh noted in her Brain Gain story, Ben Winchester, a University of Minnesota Extension educator and evaluation and rural sociology educator, noted three biggest reasons people move to rural communities—slower pace of life; safety and security (especially families with children) and low cost of living.
To nurture the opportunities for farmers and ranchers and rural communities it will take a commitment similar to what occurred in bringing electricity to the High Plains. It was noted in the mid-1930s that nine out of 10 rural homes were without electric service, according to America’s Electric Cooperative, and was the catalyst for the Rural Electrification Administration. In less than a generation more than 90% of rural farms had electricity.
The FCC deserves credit for taking a look into the broadband development and moving the dial into hopefully one that will expand the speed of information on the technology superhighway. Today’s farmers and ranchers and rural communities are counting on it and so are future generations.
Dave Bergmeier can be reached at 620-227-1822 or dbergmeier@hpj.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.