Another unexpected event hit the heartland as a major fire struck the Tyson Foods beef processing plant in southwest Kansas on Aug. 9.
Thankfully, no one was killed or injured at the Tyson Foods plant in Holcomb. The company has announced that although it will be down indefinitely, it will rebuild the plant and continue to pay its workers.
The company’s commitment was not lost on U.S. Rep. Roger Marshall, a member of the House Agriculture Committee, whose district includes Holcomb and Finney County, Kansas.
“I want to thank Tyson for its commitment to rebuild its beef plant in Holcomb, Kansas, following this weekend’s devastating fire. This is good news not only for the plant’s 3,500-plus employees but for Kansas farmers and ranchers. Tyson is a major employer in southwest Kansas, responsible for millions of dollars in payroll and economic impact annually.”
Because of how safe the beef industry chain is from when the time a calf is born to when it enters the meat processing system, it can easily be taken for granted. But thankfully it has not been forgotten by those who closely track the industry, as Associate Editor Jennifer M. Latzke reports on page 40.
The Kansas Livestock Association stated, “The plant operated at about 6,000 head of fed cattle per day, leaving a shortfall in the national packing capacity of 30,000 head for a five-day work week.” Latzke reports that CattleFax estimates the Holcomb plant accounts about 6% of the total U.S. fed cattle packing capacity and 23.5% of the total Kansas fed cattle packing capacity.
The event quickly shows how close the entire beef system is intertwined. In 2016 and 2017, major wildfires interrupted the cow-calf chain. In the earlier part of the decade, drought and other factors helped drive up the price of corn to unprecedented heights that made it difficult for cattle feeders. The Tyson fire shows another side of the delicate side of the supply chain and like farmers, ranchers and feeders, the company has made plants to restore its Holcomb plant.
Steve Stouffer, group president of Tyson Fresh Meats, said the company is taking steps to move production to alternative sites and has some redundancy within its internal network that it can use to help to keep the supply chain full.
The nation’s beefpacking industry has settled nicely into the High Plains region, which excels because of the economics in the feedlot industry, plus availability of water and labor.
Employee numbers are significant. Tyson Foods, based in Springdale, Arkansas, operates six plants in Kansas, employing more than 5,600 people, according to a news release from the company. In the company’s fiscal year 2018, it paid $269 million in wages within Kansas and estimates its total impact to the state to be more than $2.4 billion. That total makes it one of the Sunflower State’s most important employers and the state and local officials are doing their part to help the company rebuild.
In the short run this fire can also serve as a reminder about how important the beef industry is to our nation’s nutritional and economic vitality as Tyson does its part to honor the commitment it has made to the industry and its employees in Finney County and in southwest Kansas.
Dave Bergmeier can be reached at 620-227-1822 or dbergmeier@hpj.com.
