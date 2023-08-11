The conclusion of the fair season means the new school year is about to begin.
The days of endless summer transition to a new beginning for our future leaders and workforce whether it is in a K-12 school or post-secondary education program. There is no better way to improve one’s self than to take advantage of educational opportunities.
Educators know that average test scores for 13-year-olds in reading and math slipped four and nine points, respectively, as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, according to results widely reported in the Nation’s Report Card, an undertaking of the National assessment on Education Progress. Three years removed from the shutdown of in-school learning and its impact, educators are committed to improving test scores, which if successful, benefits the country. It also takes in buy-in from parents.
In rural schools there is an opportunity for more one-on-one interaction with teachers, support staff and coaches and that holds great promise as children are the greatest gift we have to nurture. It will take a collective effort but anyone who survived the Great Depression and other difficult times understands that those who fail to learn from the past are doomed to repeat it.
At the post-secondary level young men and women have an opportunity to hone their skills at a community college, technical and trade school, or university. Those skills will continue to contribute to the agricultural community once their formal education ends. Then a new beginning starts with what adults know—the school of life is an ongoing process that means keeping up on trends, data and technology.
A college education is more expensive than ever and so students who can find mentors, scholarships, internships, and work study programs, can lessen the cost of their educational experiences and enrich their potential.
Solving tomorrow’s problems is not any easier than it was a generation ago. It takes a roll-up-your-sleeves attitude that is exemplified in rural students who know that success can only occur when knowledge and hard work are intertwined.
Feeding a hungry world is always going to be at the intersection of rural students who leverage resources with their urban counterparts because they share the same dream.
At all levels, the best educators enjoy the interaction and feedback they receive from parents who are willing to ask questions and listen. We should add don’t let misguided rhetoric lead to unintended consequences. We hope that parents, grandparents, extended family, friends and the community at large continue to support young learners and be supportive of teachers and administrators who have many tasks to fulfill. A good educational experience is our best hope for future success.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.