As the drudgery of winter grinds to an end we are now heading into the spring season with hopeful optimism. That’s why we look forward to March Madness—not just the NCAA Tournament—but an appreciation for agricultural producers and those who help to make it happen.

DaveBergmeier.jpg

This month multiple entities are noting their achievements in agriculture whether it is defined in a 30-day window, a special day or a week. A good example is National Ag Day on March 21, from the Agriculture Council of America. It’s theme is Agriculture: Growing a Climate for Tomorrow. It is also the 50th year milestone for that organization as the ACA. The National Ag Day program was started in 1973. Values of the ACA is that every American should understand how food and fiber products are produced; appreciate the role agriculture plays in providing safe, abundant and affordable products; value the essential role of agriculture in maintaining a strong economy; and acknowledge and consider career opportunities in the agriculture, food and fiber industry.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.