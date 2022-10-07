DaveBergmeier.jpg

Agriculture at times is mischaracterized as a sleeping giant outside of the High Plains region but recent events show a brighter future.

In this week’s edition and online at hpj.com you’ll read stories about segments of innovation in farm machinery and opportunities where growers may find an autonomous application could help meet their needs, particularly in regions where labor availability continues to be challenge.

