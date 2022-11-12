Laura Haffner.jpg

One of High Plains Journal’s All Aboard Wheat Harvest correspondents entered into a different field as she traveled to New York City to receive training from the American Farm Bureau's Partners in Advocacy Leadership program.

The need to advocate is plenty and the messengers are needed now more than ever as Laura Haffner is stepping into that role. She and her husband, Ryan, operate High Plains Harvesting, Park, Kansas. In addition to travel and training modules in different parts of the country, Laura and others in the program have the opportunity to receive education and practice ag advocacy skills.

