If you want to teach and nurture a child, a structured learning environment is almost always a must. If you live in the High Plains one of the best structured activities for youth remains 4-H.
Today’s 4-Her is continuing to learn the skills it will take for them to succeed later in life. The program has enthusiastically embraced hands-on learning and the 4-H STEM Challenge inspired youth to take an interest in science, technology, engineering and math. Today that challenge makes a difference in rural and urban communities as a way to encourage tomorrow’s leaders to be comprehensive thinkers who can solve problems. Expect 4-H alumni to take the charge in helping to find a solution to the pandemic. Those alumni continue to take the lead in improving food production and safely distributing food to a hungry world.
Few adults at age 10, 11 or 12 would have thought this was possible. Model meetings and activities taught 4-Hers the importance of structure in organized events. Those activities, which included a strong dose of Robert’s Rules of Order, were used by 4-H leaders to teach generations of youth that those skills would serve them at a point in their lives when they might least suspect it. Those reinforced activities is perhaps why many 4-H alumni today can only shake their heads when they watch Congress, state legislatures or even county commissions become loggerheads to ideology rather than seeking solutions to real world problems. Today’s 4-Her can take the lead and remind public servants about the importance of service above self. After all, the four “Hs” stand for head, heart, hands and health with a motto of “To make the best better.” What a beautiful five-word sentence.
In this time of COVID-19, it is not easy to have youth gatherings and that is likely to be a trend we won’t be able to change in the short term. Starting a meeting by asking each one who is attending “What is your favorite dessert?” does not seem the same on a Zoom call but our hats off to clubs and organizers who are using technology to keep the 4-H experience alive and well.
That is why at HPJ we salute the many counties and communities and state fairs that encouraged 4-Hers to attend judging competitions even if they were closed to the public. Those 4-Hers have experiences they will never forget.
During this month, as youth and adult leaders rightfully take a bow, High Plains Journal is working on a campaign with the National 4-H Council and its 4-H partners to help tell the success story of the program and provide readers with an opportunity to participate with a special renewal offer. Monies will be earmarked to help the program that is vital to the HPJ’s multi-state coverage region. Watch for more details as this drive to help 4-H becomes a reality.
Dave Bergmeier can be reached at 620-227-1822 or dbergmeier@hpj.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.