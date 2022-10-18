Legal News

Multiple news sources have indicated a U.S. District Court judge in Colorado on Oct. 17 has dismissed federal charges against two former Pilgrim’s Pride executives who were among those charged in a price-fixing prosecution.

Law360 reported that the last pending case in chicken price-fixing incident ended before federal court Judge Daniel Domenico, who had excluded much of the evidence against Jason McQuire and Timothy Stiller.

