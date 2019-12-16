A discount program is being offered for pre-production feller bunchers and boom mowers from Baumalight, Wallenstein, Ontario, Canada. Baumalight continually develops new prototypes and model updates and believes the best way to test them is in the field. Currently, Baumalight is designing more buncher models and boom mowers. The company is offering deep discounts on pre-production or prototype models as an incentive. The purchasers of these models are required to provide feedback on how the equipment is performing. With this program, products come with a 1-year warranty on parts only. Baumalight is looking forward to providing full warranty versions in the future, once all product testing has been completed. The bunchers work hydraulic flows as little as 25 gallons per minute. There is just one set of remote hydraulics required to operate all functions if the producer has an AUX electrical connection. The company is open to requests for new features, larger or smaller models for both skid steer and excavator. Baumalight’s feller buncher features a 52-inch cutting disc that can take up to 20-inch trees. It comes equipped with 18 cutting teeth from Quadco.. For more information, see a dealer or visit www.baumalight.com.
