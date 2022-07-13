Anyone interested in learning more about keeping a home chicken flock should attend the Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service’s Backyard Poultry Production workshop set from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. Aug. 1 in Lubbock.
The workshop will be held at the AgriLife Extension office, 916 Main St., on the first floor. Attendees are asked to enter the building through the south doors on Main Street. Individual registration is $15, due upon arrival, said Robert Scott, AgriLife Extension agent in Lubbock. Please respond by noon on July 29 to the AgriLife Extension office in Lubbock County at 806-775-1740 or email Scott at rj-scott@tamu.edu.
“Keeping a small flock of chickens for home use, a practice commonplace during our grandparents’ time, is seeing a resurgence today for a number of reasons,” said Scott. “Dr. Greg Archer, AgriLife Extension poultry specialist at College Station, our keynote speaker, will touch on some of those reasons, as he also provides a broad introduction for those wanting to keep a small flock of laying hens.”
Scott said participants will learn about poultry feeding, health and egg production, as well as food safety in handling homegrown eggs.
