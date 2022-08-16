Texas Gov. Greg Abbott recently announced that through the Texas Enterprise Fund, it will support the creation of Producer Owned Beef's state-of-the-art beef processing facility in Amarillo.
Abbott's office presented the award at a launch event in Amarillo with the support of Texas Economic Development Fund representatives, Amarillo Mayor Ginger Nelson, and Amarillo Economic Development Corporation CEO Kevin Carter.
The Governor's Enterprise Fund $12.232 million announcement complements the Amarillo City Council's unanimous decision to authorize Amarillo Economic Development Corporation incentives for Producer Owned Beef, LLC to build its new headquarters in Amarillo. Along with infrastructure improvements, the AEDC and City of Amarillo approved incentives of up to $11.1 million to establish the state-of-the-art facility—a $670 million capital investment. The facility, designed to process 3,000-plus head of cattle per day, aims to employ nearly 1,600 people from the High Plains region.
"The importance of Texas Enterprise Fund along with Amarillo EDC backing for this project cannot be overstated," said Casey Cameron, CEO of Producer Owned Beef. "Public-private partnerships are proven to attract additional investors and create a virtuous cycle of commerce, employment and tax revenue for our communities and state. Our commitment is to build and operate a beef processing facility that stands out from the rest of the industry in animal well-being, environmental protections, team member safety and ergonomics, and the highest quality beef products."
Both Enterprise Fund and AEDC investments are performance-based having been designed for companies whose projects involve significant capital investment and the creation of jobs in Texas.
Producer Owned Beef's innovative business model restores balance in the beef industry by reversing compensation disparities cattle producers currently face. As owners of the company, producers will receive a percentage of wholesale beef prices for the cattle they supply and a share of the profits from the plant.
"Many of our ranchers and feeders are third-, fourth- or even fifth-generation producers who have invested their lives in feeding Americans," said Monte Cluck, a Producer Owned Beef board member. "With this model, where producers are also owners, we're creating economic sustainability for small and medium-sized producers by ensuring they receive a greater share of the financial upside for the hard work they do."
The plant is expected to have a payroll of $121 million annually with a groundbreaking in the first quarter of 2023 and become operational in the fourth quarter of 2025. The plant’s location will be on 1,108 acres on Jack Rabbit Road (Spur 228) between Interstate Highway 40 and U.S. Highway 287.
