AlfalfaU-2023.jpg

Experts on alfalfa production recognize the growing season challenges many growers face this year and recommend producers continue to use sound practices that yield results.

From late to May, broadcasting fertilizer to boost production is justified if nutrient deficiency is detected by leaf tissue testing or visual symptoms, said Alex Rocateli, an associate professor of forage systems at Oklahoma State University, when he was asked what growers can do in mid- to late-May to boost production for the entire season.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.