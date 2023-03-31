A strong start to your alfalfa stand is important. The soil environment that alfalfa is seeded into can mean success or failure for the stand. Management practices like seedbed preparation and soil fertility, can influence stand establishment.

Soil borne diseases like aphanomyces root rot and anthracnose can also have a serious impact on your stand establishment and alfalfa productivity.

