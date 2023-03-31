Nevin Lawrence.jpeg

Alfalfa and hay producers recognize many of the challenges of the past year and as they plan ahead for 2023 it can be a good idea to look at possible strategies.

Nevin Lawrence, an associate professor and weed management specialist with the department of agronomy and horticulture at the Panhandle Research and Extension Center, Scottsbluff, Nebraska, said alfalfa is still dormant and researchers and producers will not know for several weeks how the new seedlings survived the winter. Drought conditions, as of late February, existed over much of Kansas, eastern Colorado, and Nebraska. “Depending on access to irrigation, or a lack of access, 2023 could see quite a bit of variation in term of field conditions,” Lawrence said.

