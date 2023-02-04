Colorado—In the Jan. 26 report, compared to last report, trade activity was mostly light on good demand for horse hay. Market prices mostly steady. Some areas received some precipitation.
Missouri—In the Jan. 26 report, compared to last report, the supply of hay is light, demand is moderate and prices are fully steady. Heavy, wet snow in some areas made getting around to feed difficult.
Nebraska—In the Jan. 26 report, compared to two weeks ago, bales of grass and alfalfa are steady on a thin test. Ground and delivered hay steady. Buyer inquiry and demand was very good this week. After most of the state getting several inches of snow last week ranchers or livestock owners in general are looking for hay to buy. Winter grazing is snowed under, and producers are having to feed more hay than most had planed on for this time of year. Hay supplies are tight and it’s a long time till spring grass. Extreme temperatures are adding additional pressure to the stressed out hay market.
Oklahoma—In the Jan. 20 report, compared to the last report, the hay trade continues to be imported into Oklahoma from other states. As the hay producers look toward the future, their top priority right now is rain. The rain will bring ease to everyone as it helps their crops, water for their ponds, and fields to graze for the future. Next report will be released Feb. 3.
Texas—In the Jan. 27 report, compared to the last report, hay prices remain firm in all regions. Hay demand is very good across the state. Portions of the Panhandle, west, central, and northern regions all received some much needed precipitation in the form of snow ranging from a half inch to 6 inches. The southern and eastern regions rain ranging from 1 to 3 inches. Hay movement remains steady in all regions as supplemental livestock feeding continues throughout the winter months. Next report will be released Feb. 10.
South Dakota—In the Jan. 27 report, compared to last report, all types and classes of hay steady. Very good demand remains for all types and qualities of hay as the hay crop was limited this year and now the winter has been tough. Snow cover across much of the state is requiring more hay to be fed to beef cattle. As cattle producers look to find the hay they need this has also created very good demand for corn stalk bales that can be ground and blended in feed rations. The winter has been hard but the moisture outlook for the spring is much better than it was because of the snows. Hay stacks are harder to get to currently making more work for hay growers to get hay loaded on trucks.
New Mexico—Hay reports have ceased for 2022. Next report will be released April 2023.
Wyoming—In the Jan. 27 report, compared to last report, bales of hay sold fully steady. Alfalfa hay cubes $30 higher and alfalfa sun-cured pellets sold steady. Demand and buyer inquiry was good. Some areas of Wyoming have feet of snow on the ground where other areas have only a few inches. Some livestock owners continue to look for hay to buy as winter grazing is snowed under.
Montana—In the Jan. 27 report, compared to last report, hay sold fully steady. Demand for hay remains good to very good for light offerings. Hay supplies continue to lighten as again this week additional producers sold out of hay. Cold weather and snow is in the forecast for the weekend and into next week. Some sales were noted as producers.
