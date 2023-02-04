HAY

Colorado—In the Jan. 26 report, compared to last report, trade activity was mostly light on good demand for horse hay. Market prices mostly steady. Some areas received some precipitation.

Missouri—In the Jan. 26 report, compared to last report, the supply of hay is light, demand is moderate and prices are fully steady. Heavy, wet snow in some areas made getting around to feed difficult.

