Alfalfa Hay-A Porter-Summer.jpg

By Allison Porter, Cortez, Colorado.

Leaf loss in alfalfa crops is one topic that is sure to get the attention of experts.

One of those is Dan Undersander who has worked with alfalfa producers for many years. He is a forage professor emeritus at the University of Wisconsin-Madison.

Undersander2 - DANIEL UNDERSANDER.jpg

Dan Undersander was a featured speaker at a High Plains Journal Alfalfa U event in 2016. (Journal photo by Doug Rich.)

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.