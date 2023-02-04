Compared to the last report demand remained good, prices remained steady, and trade activity was moderate, according to the Kansas Department of Agriculture-USDA Market News Service, Jan. 31.
The market remains quiet with previously purchased hay being delivered. Prices are based on averages, and given on a per-ton basis, unless otherwise noted.
Southwest:
Dairy alfalfa steady, grinding alfalfa and ground and delivered steady, movement slow to moderate. Supreme horse alfalfa, small squares, $12-$14/bale. Dairy, 1.40-1.50/point RFV. Good stock or dry cow, $295-$305. Grinding alfalfa, large rounds, $290-$300, large 3x4 and 4x4 squares, $300-$310. Ground and delivered locally to feed lots and dairies, $340-$350. Alfalfa/grass hay mix ground and delivered, $290-$300. Bluestem grass hay, large 3x4 squares, $145-$155. Oat hay, large 3x4 squares, $165-$175. Corn stalks, large 3x4 squares, $125-$130. For the week ending Jan. 28, 5,984 tons of grinding alfalfa and 690 tons of dairy alfalfa was reported bought or sold.
South central:
Dairy alfalfa, ground and delivered, and alfalfa pellets steady, grinding alfalfa mixed, movement slow. Dairy 1.40-1.50/point RFV. Good stock cow, $290-305. Fair/good grinding alfalfa, large rounds, $275-$285, 3x4 and 4x4 squares, $320-$330. Ground and delivered, $300-$310. Alfalfa/soybean, ground and delivered, $295-$305. Sun-cured alfalfa pellets, 15% protein, $330-$340, 17% protein, $345-$350, dehydrated 17% protein, $395-$400. CRP, $115-$125. Sudan, 3x4 and 4x4 squares, $200-$210. Corn stalks, large rounds, $100-$110, ground and delivered, $220-$230. Soybean stalks, large rounds, $115-$125. Failed soybean bales, large rounds and large squares, $140-$180. Soybeans, ground and delivered, $220-$225. Milo, large rounds, $130-$140. Wheat straw, $100-$105. For the week ending Jan. 28, 6,944 tons of grinding alfalfa and 610 tons of dairy alfalfa was reported bought or sold.
Southeast:
Dairy alfalfa, grinding alfalfa steady, bluestem grass hay mostly steady, movement slow. Dairy 1.40-1.50/point RFV. Good stock cow alfalfa, $260-$270. Fair/good grinding alfalfa, $295-$300. Bluestem grass hay, small squares, $160-$170, good 3x4 squares, $155-$160, large rounds, $120-$130. Brome, 3x4 and 4x4 squares, $160-$170. Corn stalks, large rounds, $95-$105. For the week ending Jan. 28, 1,250 tons of grass hay was reported bought or sold.
Northwest:
Dairy alfalfa and grinding alfalfa steady, movement slow. Horse or goat alfalfa, small squares, $300-$400 delivered, 3x3 squares, $420-$430 delivered. Dairy, premium/supreme 1.40-1.50/point RFV. Fair/good grinding alfalfa, large 3x4 squares, $300-$310. Milo stalks, large rounds, $145-$150.
North central/northeast:
Dairy alfalfa steady, ground/delivered and bluestem grass hay steady, grinding alfalfa mostly steady, movement slow. Alfalfa: Dairy 1.40-1.50/point RFV. Premium horse hay, small squares, $12.50-$13.50/bale, 3x4 squares, $290-$300. Fair/good, grinding alfalfa, large rounds, $235-$245, large 3x4 squares, $240-$250. Alfalfa ground and delivered, $275-$300. Alfalfa/prairie grass mix, ground and delivered, $270-$275. Bluestem grass hay, small squares, $8-$8.50/bale, large 3x4 squares, $180-$190, good large rounds, $140-$150. Brome, small squares, $9-$9.50/bale, large 3x4 squares, $170-$180. Sudan, large rounds, $155-$165 delivered, large 3x4 squares, $160-$170 delivered. Wheat straw, small squares, $6/bale, large rounds, $110-$115, large squares, $115-$125. Corn stalks, large rounds, $95-$100, corn stalks ground and delivered, $145-$155. For the week ending Jan. 28, 799 tons of grinding alfalfa and 417 tons of dairy alfalfa was reported bought or sold.
Source: Kansas Department of Agriculture-USDA Market News Service, Manhattan, Kansas.
