Long-time supporters of Kansas FFA were recognized during the 94th Kansas FFA Convention on the campus of Kansas State University on June 2 as they received VIP Citation Awards.
Awardees included David Nichols, Manhattan, a professor and teaching coordinator with the K-State’s College of Agriculture’s’ department of animal sciences ad industry. Also receiving recognition were Eric Atkinson, Manhattan, and Kurt Dillon, St. George.
“Dr. Nichols has been a great supporter of Kansas FFA, from coordinating the Livestock CDE to supporting members at livestock shows and even bringing a warm K-State welcome here at convention,” said Eric Peterson, Kansas FFA state secretary. “We have appreciated his dedication to our organization and wish him the best in his retirement.”
He coached the K-State livestock judging team from 1986 to 1988 and has judged numerous county, state, and national shows. He serves on the board of directors for the Kansas Junior Livestock Show and the American Royal.
Atkinson has been hosting the daily, hour-long radio program “Agriculture Today” since 1983. Airing across Kansas, Oklahoma, Colorado, and Nebraska, “Agriculture Today” features agricultural specialists at K-State and other experts examining agricultural issues facing Kansas and the nation. Atkinson has also produced a weekly audio feature series covering agriculture, forestry, and wildlife management.
“Mr. Atkinson has been telling the story of agriculture and FFA for many years and is always eager to share news from Kansas FFA members and celebrate our achievements,” Peterson said. “Our organization has benefited greatly from Mr. Atkinson’s passion for and long-standing commitment to agricultural education and FFA.”
Dillon is a former Kansas FFA state advisor and served in that capacity from 2011 to 2021.
While serving as state advisor, he provided support and guidance to ag teachers across the state and advocated for Kansas FFA at the Kansas State Department of Education. He also served on the National FFA Board of Directors. Prior to his position as state advisor, Dillon was the agricultural education teacher at Rawlins County High School and the Atwood FFA advisor for 23 years.
“Mr. Dillon has played a meaningful role in FFA for members, teachers, and future ag teachers. His love for FFA and agricultural education is obvious to those who know him and it is truly moving to see how he cares about students and teachers, said Peterson said. “Kansas FFA is tremendously grateful to Mr. Dillon for his dedication to our members.”
Honorary state FFA degrees awarded
Seven individuals were recognized with the Honorary State FFA Degree at the 94th Kansas FFA State Convention, June 2, 2022, on the Kansas State University campus. Recipients of the honor include: Michael Brouk, Randy Galle, Brooks Hetle, KaCee James, Chad Miller, Richard Poland and Ron Pope.
Brouk is a professor and Extension specialist in the K-State College of Agriculture’s department of animal sciences and industry, specializing in dairy management. He has served as the coordinator for the Dairy Cattle Career Development Event at the state level for many years.
Galle, the chief operating officer at Bergkamp, Inc., is retiring from the Kansas FFA Foundation Board of Trustees after six years of service. During his tenure, he served as treasurer of the Foundation Board.
Hetle served as a national officer coach and as the coordinator of the Employability Skills Leadership Development Event while he was at K-State for the past nine years. He recently became the associate director of residence life at North Dakota State University.
James has taught and served as the FFA advisor at Doniphan West, Hiawatha and, most recently, Jayhawk-Linn FFA chapters. She is the immediate past president of the Kansas Association of Agricultural Educators.
Miller is an associate professor in the K-State College of Agriculture’s department of horticulture and natural resources. He specializes in floriculture, ornamentals and plant physiology and has served as the coordinator for the Floriculture CDE and the Nursery-Landscape CDE at the state level.
Poland is the owner and founder of Poland Angus Ranch. From 1993 to 2021, the ranch hosted the Poland Angus Judging Contest, a high-quality contest for 4-H and FFA youth across the state of Kansas.
Pope is an instructor in the K-State College of Agriculture’s department of animal sciences and industry where he specializes in beef cattle production and management and teaches the introductory animal science lab. He has been a longtime supporter of Kansas FFA and has helped with many state CDEs.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.