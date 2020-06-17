High Plains Journal is once again working with Alforex Seeds and John Deere to bring producers Alfalfa U 2021. This one-day event is full of educational opportunities for producers covering topics such as alfalfa production methods, marketing, crop protection, farm finance, and more. Sessions are targeted for alfalfa farmers and agribusinesses with an emphasis on practical and useful information.
Complete the form here.
For questions about how you can participate in Alfalfa U, call High Plains Journal Associate Editor Jennifer M. Latzke at 620-227-1807 or by email at jlatzke@hpj.com.
