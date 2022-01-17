Glenda Blindert, crop insurance agent at Blindert Insurance Agency
Crop Insurance Coverage for alfalfa including coverage for the cost of new seeding
This presentation will explain the ins and outs of alfalfa insurance and how growers can best use it to their advantage.
Glenda Blindert is the owner of a crop insurance agency in Salem, South Dakota, near Sioux Falls. She has been an agent for 30 years. The amount of alfalfa planted in eastern South Dakota is increasing with the number of dairies. She has also been working with the National Alfalfa Association to improve crop insurance coverage for alfalfa for the last several years. Blindert also serves on the regulatory committee of Crop Insurance Professional Agents.
Dan Putnam, Extension agronomist and forage specialist at the University of California-Davis
Key agronomic strategies to improve alfalfa pest management
This talk will review the important agronomic techniques, particularly non-chemical, that are important for management of weeds, insects, diseases, nematodes and gophers. These include stand establishment methods, irrigation management, harvesting schedules and other factors.
Dr. Daniel H. Putnam is specialist and agronomist in Cooperative Extension on the faculty at the University of California-Davis, with statewide and national responsibility for alfalfa and forage cropping systems. He received his B.S. in agronomy from Wilmington College, Wilmington, Ohio, and M.S. and Ph.D. in plant and soil sciences from the University of Massachusetts-Amherst. He conducts research on agronomic practices in alfalfa, including irrigation management, varieties, pest management, and forage quality.
Glenn Shewmaker, Emeritus professor and forage specialist at the University of Idaho
Nutrient management and soil testing
The primary nutrients required by alfalfa and sources of fertilizer and organic materials that can meet those needs will be discussed. How to use soil test results to determine the best and most economical nutrient sources will be discussed.
Glenn Shewmaker is professor emeritus, former Extension forage specialist with the University of Idaho located at the Kimberly Research and Extension Center. Shewmaker received his B.S. and M.S. degrees in animal science from the University of Idaho and his Ph.D. in range science with emphasis in plant ecophysiology from Utah State University. Raised on an irrigated row-crop and forage farm near Kimberly, Idaho, he is still involved with the family’s farm producing alfalfa hay and other forages.
Spencer Douglas, director of sales at Staheli West
The Goldilocks Effect - Why moisture during baling is a bigger problem than most farmers realize
Key points are how to deal with wet conditions, dry conditions, whether just right conditions are possible and how producers can get more hay like thisk and why moisture matters so much.
Spencer Douglas lives and works in Cedar City, Utah. He holds bachelor's and master's degrees in accounting from Southern Utah University and worked as an estate and tax planner before joining Staheli West as its first employee in 2010. He has a lifelong passion for agriculture. He worked on his family’s alfalfa farm for many years, and his love of farming has made him an enthusiastic contributor to Staheli West. He has played an instrumental role in many areas of the company’s development, including accounting and business management, machine fabrication, marketing, and currently serves as the company’s director of sales. Douglas’s knowledge and experience in hay and forage have led to his expert understanding of the DewPoint and the many ways it can benefit farmers.
Don Miller, director of product development at Alforex Seeds
Drought management
Drought across the U.S. has been a major challenge this year. Don Miller will give a presentation on how alfalfa growers can manage their alfalfa fields on less water.
