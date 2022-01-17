Dwight Scholl, manager, Tri Rotor Crop Services
Alfalfa herbicides
This presentation will center on new and emerging alfalfa herbicides and how they can be utilized by growers.
Dwight Scholl got his start in the fertilizer business in 1973, operating a dry fertilizer floater. He started with Tri Rotor crop services in April 1999 as their first branch manager. Tri Rotor Crop Service, LLC now operates out of nine locations in Kansas, and fly for several retailers throughout the western United States.
Alex Rocateli, associate professor and Extension specialist in forage systems at Oklahoma State University
Alfalfa cutting management for potentializing quality or quantity
When alfalfa is cut can make a big difference in the quality and quantity of the crop. This presentation will explain how growers can time their cuttings for the best outcomes.
Joe Brummer, associate professor and Extension forage specialist at Colorado State University
Fertility management of potassium and phosphorus
Alfalfa requires adequate fertility to promote vigor, productivity, and stand longevity with phosphorus and potassium being the two main nutrients for producers to consider. The role that these two nutrients play in plant growth and maintaining alfalfa stands will be discussed.
Joe Brummer has worked for Colorado State University since 1994, first at the Mountain Meadow Research Center in Gunnison for 12 years conducting research and Extension programs in the area of high elevation forage and livestock production. He then moved to the main campus in Fort Collins in 2006 where he currently has statewide responsibilities in the area of forage production and management.
He grew up in south-central Kansas on a dryland wheat and livestock operation. All three of his degrees are in range management with emphasis in grazing management. He gained practical experience working with improved forages in both the sub-irrigated hay meadows in the Nebraska Sandhills and the mountain hay meadows in western Colorado. Working with improved forages has allowed him to combine his interests in agronomy with pasture and livestock production.
Don Miller, director of product development at Alforex Seeds, Drought management
Drought across the U.S. has been a major challenge this year. Don Miller will give a presentation on how alfalfa growers can manage their alfalfa fields on less water.
Michael Brouk, animal science professor and Extension specialist at Kansas State University
TBD
