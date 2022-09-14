Iowa State University Extension and Outreach will provide Youth Mental Health First Aid trainings to strengthen rural communities and support youth during the new school year.

mental-health-g26110b5c1_1920.jpg

Image by Wokandapix from Pixabay.

Youth mental health remains at the forefront of many people’s minds. Over the last few years, youth mental health challenges have continued to rise. In response, Iowa State University Extension and Outreach continues to provide Youth Mental Health First Aid trainings to community members statewide.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.