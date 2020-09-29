Pruning young and mature trees, developing windbreaks and creating bonsai from native wild plants are part of the Central Wyoming Tree Care Workshop Oct. 10 in Casper.
Sessions are 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. at the Agricultural Resource and Learning Center, 2011 Fairgrounds Rd. Sessions are available by Zoom video link for those who prefer not attending in person or if the 75 in-person attendance is exceeded, said Donna Hoffman, University of Wyoming Extension horticulturist in Natrona County. Lunch will be served for those attending in person.
The sessions will include John Ball of South Dakota State University discussing pruning young and mature tree information; Clark Young of the Laramie County Conservation District talking about developing wind breaks and preventing poorly placed snowdrifts; and Dan Wiederrecht of the Douglas Bonsai Club discusses creating bonsai from native wild found plants.
International Society of Arboriculture certified arborists attending the full day will accumulate 5.5 CEU credits. Registration is $15 and available by contacting Rose Jones at the UW Extension Office of Natrona County at 307-235-9400. Payments can be made in cash or with a check.
Speakers are sponsored by the Wyoming State Forestry Division, Natrona County Conservation District, the city of Casper Parks Division and the ISA Rocky Mountain Chapter.
Masks will be required of those attending in person, and tables and seating will be arranged for social distancing.
