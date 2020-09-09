U.S. Department of Agriculture Secretary Sonny Perdue joined Wyoming Gov. Mark Gordon recently in a virtual ceremony to sign a Shared Stewardship Agreement between USDA’s Forest Service and the state of Wyoming. The Shared Stewardship Agreement establishes a framework for federal and state agencies to promote active forest management, improve collaboration, and respond to ecological challenges and natural resource concerns in Wyoming.
"I am excited to sign this agreement today with Secretary Perdue. It marks an increased opportunity for us to combine expertise and resources, better our National Forests and Grasslands, and serve all of the citizens of Wyoming,” said Gordon. “The importance of our National Forest System lands, to our communities, for water, for businesses like logging and agriculture, and just for general enjoyment cannot be understated. I applaud the efforts to date and am genuinely excited to see what we can do together in the future."
Under the agreement, the state of Wyoming and USDA will work together on forest and grassland restoration across all land ownerships, with a focus on protecting at-risk communities and watersheds from wildfire. The agreement identifies shared principles and priorities to include joint planning, pooling resources and continued investment in existing partnerships and programs that support collaborative work.
