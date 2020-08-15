The wave of county fairs spreading across summer calendars met the wave of coronavirus cases weaving through Wyoming—and fairs seemed to have won, at least according to early reports.
Most county fairs are wrapping up. One 4-H educator said he was humbled by the combined efforts in his county to meet the new requirements. Another said the circumstances of those going above and beyond to hold the fair were too many to name.
Livestock judging that was usually inside arenas were bumped outside.
“Nearly all 4-H fair events changed to some degree in either location, duration or method,” said 4-H educator Glenn Owings of Teton County, where judging events were moved to various parts of the fairgrounds to minimize contact and reduce the number of people indoors.
He also developed a staggered feeding/animal care schedule to reduce the number of people inside the livestock barn at a given time. The decision whether livestock could be housed inside wasn’t made until about two weeks before the fair. Owings said a frantic dash ensued to make things happen once the decision was handed down.
Owings said the fair had a more community-oriented feel. There was no carnival, so kids and parents spent more time together in their family group.
Park County featured only livestock shows, noted 4-H educator Tycee Mohler. 4-Hers brought in their animals just for the show, then left, then brought them back for the animal sale.
She noted numerous instances of 4-Hers helping fellow 4-Hers without being asked, and the 2020 Park County junior livestock sale was a record-breaker, showing the communities’ support of the youths, she said.
