Nine 4-H clubs in Wyoming are receiving $200 each, with one club receiving two awards, for their efforts in community service and educational programming.
The Wyoming 4-H Foundation is sponsoring two awards developed by the State 4-H Program Office, said Sarah Torbert, state 4-H volunteer development specialist. Hands to Larger Service is based on quantity of service, diversity, innovation and participation and Head to Clearer Thinking on the quantity of programs and diversity, creativity, innovation and participation.
The Mustangs club in Hot Springs County received two of the awards.
The award names are from the 4-H Pledge.
“Generosity and caring for others are important skills for young people to understand and master,” said Torbert. “The 4-H Pledge talks about using our hands to larger service for the local club, the community, the country and the world. We hope clubs spend time each month focusing on learning beyond monthly project work and hope these awards incentivize the clubs’ desire to do that.”
Club recipients are, with designation, club name and county:
Community Service
(Hands to larger service)
Most Recorded—Mustangs, Hot Springs County;
Service Directed at Other Youth—Citizenship Club, Teton County;
Community, Country and World Service—Wild Horse 4-H, Campbell County;
Unique Service—Otto Flats, Big Horn County; and
Engaged in Community—Popo Agie Pistols, Fremont County.
Educational
(Head to clearer thinking)
Most—Mustangs, Hot Springs County;
Unique—Wind Country 4-H, Carbon County;
Engaging in Leadership—Hillsdale Tiptoppers, Laramie County;
Interactive—Green Clovers, Campbell County; and
Project Exploration—Wild Brumbies, Albany County.
4-H teaches youths with informal, practical and learn-by-doing education. There are nearly 8,000 youths and about 1,550 adult volunteers in Wyoming. 4-H is the youth arm of University of Wyoming Extension, and its state offices are in the College of Agriculture and Natural Resources at the University of Wyoming.
