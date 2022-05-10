Heliae Agriculture, Gilbert, Arizona, an algal tech company specializing in regenerative agriculture solutions, announced Karl Wyant, vice president of ag science, was named as one of the Agricultural Retailers Association’s Rising Stars at its conference and expo in San Antonio, Texas. The Rising Star Award recognizes emerging leaders in agricultural retail and their dynamic contributions to the industry.
“This award is a welcome and well-deserved honor for Dr. Wyant,” said Norm Davy, chief revenue officer at Heliae Agriculture. “Throughout my time working with Karl, he has been a tremendous asset not only to Heliae but to the entire ag retail industry. His passion and dedication have made him a true leader in his field, and we count ourselves lucky to support him and his development as he leads the charge on soil health innovation for agriculture.”
The Rising Stars program, sponsored by Atticus, is a meaningful way for ARA member companies to nominate emerging leaders to be recognized for their work in front of hundreds of industry professionals and to explore new ways to hone their leadership skills. As part of the program, Wyant and his fellow award recipients completed the ARA NAVIGATOR 360° online leadership assessment to identify strengths and areas to improve as it relates to their company’s unique needs. Developed specifically for agricultural leaders by NuVue, this ARA tool empowers organizations to thrive in challenging times by developing effective leadership.
“I’m so honored to be recognized as a Rising Star,” Wyant said. “Getting to attend the ARA conference, share my work, and connect with people passionate about the future of ag retail and soil health has been an amazing experience. I know all of the tools and support my fellow Rising Star winners and I received will continue to move our industry forward in meaningful ways.”
