Meteorological summer ended in August, and according to data from NASA, June through August of this year tied with 2020 for the warmest on record for the world. Records go back to 1880.
Summer-like heat tried to stick around for many in September. While there were brief reprieves from the heat, many experienced several heat waves that led to the record- breaking temperatures.
Two examples of the temperature swings were Garden City and Russell, Kansas. Both locations noted record lows Sept. 11 followed by highs climbing into the triple digits a week later.
While some areas picked up some beneficial rains during the month, it wasn’t as widespread as many hoped. Even areas that experienced good rains continued to struggle and it will take time to overcome the moisture deficits as the drought persists.
Looking ahead, October is favored to have above average temperatures for all of the Plains.
The southern to central Plains will also likely see below average precipitation for the month.
Precipitation will likely fall below seasonal norms through December for the southern Plains, Kansas, and all of Nebraska except for eastern parts of the state.
Temperatures through December are forecast to average above normal through December from Texas into Nebraska.
The lack of precipitation will only exacerbate the ongoing drought. The southern to central Plains are expected to have to deal with some sort of drought conditions through the end of the year.
Current conditions in the worldwide view show ongoing La Niña. The forecast remains consistent in the fact that we should still see conditions pointing toward La Nina through winter. Beyond that, there is uncertainty on whether La Niña will remain or the timing of a transition to ENSO-Neutral.
I’m always keeping an eye to the sky (and the weather patterns), so watch for next month’s update.
Editor’s note: Regina Bird grew up on a farm near Belleville, Kansas. The views from the farm helped spur her interest in weather. Following high school, she went on to get a bachelor’s degree in meteorology from the University of Kansas. She currently works as a meteorologist for NTV and KFXL in central Nebraska. Follow her on Twitter: @ReginaBirdWX.
