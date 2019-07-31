The World Food Prize Foundation, Des Moines, Iowa, is seeking well-qualified candidates for the position of president. Earlier this year, Ambassador Kenneth M. Quinn announced that he will retire as president of the World Food Prize Foundation in January 2020.
The World Food Prize Foundation heralds the breakthrough achievements of great agricultural scientists and leaders working to end poverty and hunger in the developing world. The foundation coordinates the World Food Prize award, the Borlaug Dialogue, and youth programs to focus on global food and agriculture issues and to inspire the next generation of scientific and humanitarian leaders.
“The World Food Prize Foundation president is responsible for championing and leading the organization and catalyzing support for its mission and programs,” said board director Paul E. Schickler. “Our board selected Kincannon and Reed as it is an international executive search firm known for their expertise in recruiting senior executives for food and agriculture clients.”
“Ambassador Quinn has been an extraordinary leader to the organization. We are confident that executives with exceptional leadership skills and a passion for improving global food security will be inspired by the opportunity to take the foundation to its next level of success in addressing the challenges of hunger and poverty in the developing world,” Schickler said.
More information on the president role, its responsibilities, and the desired candidate profile may be found at www.krsearch.com/world-food-prize-foundation.
The World Food Prize is the foremost international award recognizing the achievements of individuals who have advanced human development by improving the quality, quantity or availability of food in the world. The Prize was founded in 1986 by Norman E. Borlaug, recipient of the 1970 Nobel Peace Prize. Since then, the World Food Prize has honored 49 outstanding individuals who have made vital contributions throughout the world. The World Food Prize annually hosts the Borlaug Dialogue international symposium and a variety of youth education programs to help further the discussion on global food security issues and inspire the next generation to end hunger.
