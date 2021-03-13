Texas A&M AgriLife Research will host an online event to address the nutritional needs of working dogs from 3 p.m. to 4 p.m. March 25.
The event is free but attendees need to preregister for the Zoom meeting through the Texas A&M AgriLife Research and Extension Center at San Angelo website at https://sanangelo.tamu.edu/events/.
Dr. Deb Zoran, Ph.D., DVM, Bryan-College Station, will be the featured speaker. Zoran is a Texas A&M University professor in the Department of Veterinary Small Animal Clinical Sciences and a founding member of the Texas A&M Veterinary Emergency Team.
“The webinar will be an overview of nutrition for working dogs and understanding that there are significant differences in what is needed for different types of working canines,” Zoran said.
This webinar is part of an ongoing series designed for owners of livestock guardian dogs, LGDs, but all working dog owners are welcome to attend.
To learn more about the LGD program, visit their website at https://sanangelo.tamu.edu/research/lgd/ and Facebook page.
