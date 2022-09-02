52258589391_0ecc60659a_k.jpg

Mark Bogner is the CNH trainer at Barton Community College. (Photo courtesy of Barton Community College.)

The farm machinery and agricultural equipment manufacturing industry contributes a total output of $2.9 billion and 5,277 jobs to the Kansas economy, according to the Kansas Department of Agriculture’s 2022 Economic Contribution Report.

Finding enough workers with the skills needed to fill those roles and other agricultural jobs remains a challenge for Kansas companies, though. According to a recent KDA report, “Establishing a reliable workforce is difficult in many agricultural sectors and can be particularly problematic in this field that relies on specific technical knowledge.”

Barton Community College is in Great Bend, Kansas. (Photo courtesy of Barton Community College.)
Richard Mason of Great Bend recently earned a Scale Technician Certificate from Barton Community College and obtained a job with a new company before completing the program. (Photo courtesy of Barton Community College.)
Great Bend Economic Development aims to improve the economic quality of life for the working families of the central Kansas community. (Courtesy photo.)
Barton Community College provides continuing education to service technicians at dealerships in its CNH program. (Photo courtesy of Barton Community College.)

