Farmers and ranchers in southwest and south central Kansas who want to learn more about improving their bottom line through water management tools, soil moisture monitoring, crop selection and other technologies are encouraged to save the date and attend the Winter Water Technology Expo on Jan. 9 in Garden City. The Expo will be at the Finney County Fairgrounds Exhibition Building at 409 Lake Ave in Garden City from 4 to 8 p.m., and will feature a wide variety of companies and organizations focused on helping producers with overall profitability as well as water technology issues and opportunities. They will also hear from other farmers who are using the tools and how it’s improved their operations. The Winter Water Technology Expo is free and open to the public, but participants are encouraged to RSVP at www.kwo.ks.gov . The Winter Water Technology Expo is hosted by the Kansas Water Office with help from local volunteers with a strong interest in the area’s water resources. For more information, go to www.kwo.ks.gov or email Alexandra.Geisler@kwo.ks.gov.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.