Farmers and ranchers in southwest and south central Kansas who want to learn more about improving their bottom line through water management tools, soil moisture monitoring, crop selection and other technologies are invited to attend the Winter Water Technology Expo on Jan. 9 in Garden City, Kansas. The Expo is from 4 to 8 p.m. at the Finney Co. Fairgrounds Exhibition Building at 409 Lake Avenue in Garden City and will feature a wide variety of companies and organizations focused on water technology issues and opportunities.
Attendees will be eligible for many great prizes including: up to 160 acres of FieldReveal zone mapping with soil sampling and variable rate fertilizer and/or seed prescriptions; 22 ton of wet distillers grain; KC and Ribeye strip beef bundles, a Lindsay Pivot watch; Yeti coolers; R55 end of pivot sprinkler as well as the grand prize of circles of corn with growers’ option for silage or grain corn seed from Sterling Seed. Heavy hors d’oeuvres and beverages will be provided throughout the evening as well as live music by Savanna Chesnut and Joel Naaf and chances at the golf simulator. There will also be live demonstrations of the rain simulator and producers will be available to share testimonies about the technologies they are using on their farms. Kevin Igli, Senior Vice President for Sustainability with Tyson, will be the featured speaker and prior to the event at 3 p.m. in the Grandstand meeting room there will be a presentation by Stephen Lauer on Conserving Ogallala Communities.
The Expo is free and open to the public, but participants are encouraged to RSVP at www.kwo.ks.gov to assist with event planning. Shuttle service will be provided by the Clarion Inn and Heritage Inn & Suites to and from the fairgrounds.
The Winter Water Technology Expo is hosted by the Kansas Water Office with help from local volunteers with a strong interest in the area’s water resources and many generous sponsors. There will also be information shared about the data from the 2019 Water Technology Farms’ growing season. For more information, go towww.kwo.ks.gov or email Katie.Ingels@kwo.ks.gov.
Sponsors of the Winter Water Technology Expo include: Hy-Plains Feedyard, LLC; Kansas Department of Agriculture; Conestoga Energy Partners, LLC; Samy’s Spirits & Steakhouse; BASF; Ceres Imaging; Lindsay/Zimmatic; Burns & McDonnell; Central Plains Equipment; Finney County Farm Bureau Association; Hoegemeyer; Hydro Resources; Indigo Ag; Komet Irrigation Corp.; Nelson Irrigation Corp.; Ogallala CAP; Servi Tech and Tyson.
