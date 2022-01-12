Farmers and ranchers in Kansas who want to learn more about improving their bottom line through water management tools, soil moisture monitoring, crop selection and other technologies in maximizing water use are invited to attend the Kansas Water Office Winter Water Technology Expo on Feb. 3 in Garden City.
The Expo will be at the Finney County Fairgrounds – Exhibition Building at 409 Lake Ave in Garden City from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. A wide variety of companies and organizations focused on helping producers with overall profitability as well as water technology issues and opportunities will be present. Attendees will be eligible for many great door prizes, as well, heavy hors d’oeuvres and beverages will be provided throughout the evening. The Expo will be free and open to the public. Participants will be encouraged to RSVP on the KWO website.
The Winter Water Technology Expo is hosted by the KWO with assistance from partners with a strong interest in the area’s water resources. Vendors and sponsorships are being accepted and the deadline is quickly approaching. For more Expo information and to RSVP, please go to the event page at https://www.kwo.ks.gov/news-events/winter-water-technology-expo. For sponsorship information email keadron.pearson@kwo.ks.gov.
