Many of the photos that will appear in High Plains Journal’s 2021 Down Country Roads calendar contest tell a story. Grand prize winner Debbie Stiawalt of Beeler, Kansas, shared the story behind her winning cover photo.

November 2021 (Grand Prize Winner)

By Debbie Stiawalt, Beeler, Kansas.

“This is our 91-year-old neighbor, who still farms and runs cattle,” Stiawalt said. “His wife of 68 years broke her leg and was in long-term care for three and a half months during COVID.”

Unfortunately, she wasn’t released in time to be included in a photo before the contest deadline.
 
Stiawalt shared the photo above and explained that several weeks ago her neighbor got to come home. "We went on the hill and I was able to get this photo of them together."
 
