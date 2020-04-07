The Nebraska Department of Agriculture recently announced the winners of its 17th annual poster contest. More than 1,750 students in grades 1 to 6 from all across Nebraska entered NDA’s annual poster contest by highlighting agriculture, the state’s number one industry.

The winning posters and the names of the schools submitting entries are on NDA’s website at nda.nebraska.gov/kids.

