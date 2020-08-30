The derecho that swept across Iowa caused damage that will plague Iowans this fall and possibly into the new year.
The crops team with Iowa State University Extension and Outreach is compiling helpful resources that cover topics such as safety and well-being, evaluating crops, grain storage, silage options and much more.
Current resources include information on the following:
• How to assess the extent of crop damage and what producers can reasonably expect going forward.
• How to inspect wind-damaged grain bins and make decisions on whether to repair or replace.
• Whether corn that was intended for grain can be harvested for silage and the harvest and storage considerations required.
• Mental health and suicide prevention through Iowa Concern at www.extension.iastate.edu/iowaconcern.
The list is being updated as cleanup continues, and as specialists continue to assess the immediate and long-term impacts of the storm.
Follow the Integrated Crop Management web page at https://crops.extension.iastate.edu/storm-damage-resourcesfor additional updates.
